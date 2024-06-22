Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan

The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.

On June 16, Ontario RCMP located three children at the Boissevain Port of Entry who had been reported missing in December 2023 and took them into care.

Their mother, 55-year-old Astrid Schiller, was arrested as a result of an outstanding warrant of arrest for child abducted from Durham Regional Police.

She was released from custody because the warrant was not extended into Manitoba.

On June 17, Blue Hills RCMP received a report that the children were missing again.

Schiller was believed to have been driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with British Columbia licence plate SJ9 75W.

On June 21, Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of an abandoned vehicle at Pine Creek Regional Park, located between Shaunavon and Eastend, Sask. The vehicle was determined to be the one associated with Schiller.

RCMP said investigation determined Schiller may have been last seen on June 19 in the Pine Creek Regional Park area with her children— Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and Thomas, 9. RCMP said they may have been in Assiniboia, Sask. sometime this past week.

While there is an outstanding warrant of arrest for child abduction from Durham Regional Police, it has not extended into Saskatchewan. According to RCMP, there is no evidence to determine the children are in imminent danger so an Amber Alert is not being issued.

Schiller and her children may be staying at various campgrounds or parks, but RCMP said they do not have information about a direction of travel or vehicle.

The public is asked to report sightings of the children to RCMP or crime stoppers.