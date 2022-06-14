Sask. premier has second highest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid poll

Scott Moe speaks with reporters at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on May 19, 2022. Scott Moe speaks with reporters at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on May 19, 2022.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener