Sask. premier has second highest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid poll

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the second highest approval rating in Canada, according to a recent poll from Angus Reid.

At 51 per cent, Moe’s approval rating did not rise or fall from the previous poll released in March 2022.

However, Saskatchewan’s premier has seen his approval rise from as low as 43 per cent in October 2021.

Moe has seen his approval rating reach as high as 65 per cent, once in June of 2019 and again in June of 2020.

Scott Moe's approval rating dating back to 2018. (Angus Reid)

Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston saw his approval rating fall by 11 per cent, but is still number one with an approval rating of 62 per cent.

Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson had the lowest approval rating at 23 per cent, according to the poll.

In Alberta, outgoing United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney is second lowest, but rose to 32 per cent.

The survey was conducted between June 7-13, 2022 among 5,032 Canadian adults. In Saskatchewan, 594 people took part, Angus Reid said.