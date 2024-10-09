Esterhazy RCMP searching for suspects after truck, gun theft

RCMP in the Esterhazy area are searching for suspects after the driver of a stolen vehicle fled from police on Monday.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a rural property approximately 15 kilometres north of Esterhazy on Oct. 7. Esterhazy RCMP received word of the theft at around 2 p.m.

An investigation determined two men in a white Ford F-150 with a Honda dirt bike in the back approached a Dodge truck. One of the men exited the Ford and proceeded to steal the Dodge.

Both trucks left the scene but not before a third man in an SUV witnessed the theft and gave chase.

The third man followed the pair of vehicles to a parking lot in Bredenbury, Sask. The driver of the SUV attempted to block the vehicles and stop them from leaving the area.

The driver of the stolen Dodge rammed the SUV and both the suspect vehicles fled the area – heading south out of Bredenbury.

No one was injured in the incident, RCMP noted.

Officers responded and discovered both suspect vehicles travelling on Grid Road 637. Officers activated their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop – but both vehicles drove into the ditch to avoid police and fled the area.

Officers later found the stolen Dodge truck abandoned near Debuc, Sask.

RCMP determined that a gun and ammunition were stolen from inside the vehicle before it was abandoned.

Esterhazy RCMP continue to investigate.

“Should an imminent risk to public safety be identified, the Saskatchewan RCMP will notify the public,” a news release read.

RCMP asks for anyone with information to contact the service or Crime Stoppers.