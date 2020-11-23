REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is self-isolating after a potential exposure to COVID-19.

In a news release from Moe’s office, the possible exposure occurred on Nov. 15 at Original Joe’s in Prince Albert. The premier had lunch there with his family following the death of a family member.

The premier, who on Monday afternoon was said not the be experiencing symptoms, will remain in self-isolation until Nov.29 in accordance with recommendations from public health.

The news release said Moe was tested for the virus on Monday out of an “abundance of caution.”

He will continue to work from home while in self-isolation at home. Any contacts of the premier will be self-monitoring as a precaution, including staff, cabinet and participants of a Nov. 17 press conference.

Anyone who visited the Prince Albert restaurant over a span of five days has been advised to self-isolate immediately due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Individuals who were at Original Joe's, located at 801 15th Street East, between November 12 and 16 should self-isolate and seek testing, the SHA said on its website.

The SHA said it issues advisories when health officials determine there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and such alerts are not a commentary on a business and its practices.