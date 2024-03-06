Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province’s plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.

In a video posted to X, Moe announced that the province will provide $180 million in additional funding in the 2024-2025 budget for education.

“This increase will include over $356 million that is specifically allocated to classroom supports,” Moe said in the message. “The 2024-25 provincial budget will include the largest increase in school operating funding ever in Saskatchewan history.”

Moe said he took the “unusual step” of announcing part of the education prior to budget day in an attempt to demonstrate its commitment to continue the bargaining process with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).

“This should clearly demonstrate our government's commitment to address teachers’ concerns around classrooms supports,” he said.

Moe also called on the federation to cease all planned job action.

“I am asking the STF to pause their job action so that teachers and students can return to their classrooms and the teachers union can return to the bargaining table,” he added.

CTV News has reached out to the STF for a response.

--This is a breaking news update. More details to come…