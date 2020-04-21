Sask. premier set to make televised address ahead of plan to re-open economy
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:31PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:46PM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province on Wednesday evening ahead of announcing his plans to re-open the economy.
The address is scheduled to start at 6:02 p.m. CTV News at Six in Regina and Saskatoon will televise the address live, and it will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Moe will speak on Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 progress, including a focus on remaining vigilant as economic restrictions are lifted.
Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will announce the province’s plan to re-open the province on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. The plan will set framework for opening the economy gradually, methodically and cautiously, the province says.