REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province on Wednesday evening ahead of announcing his plans to re-open the economy.

The address is scheduled to start at 6:02 p.m. CTV News at Six in Regina and Saskatoon will televise the address live, and it will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Moe will speak on Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 progress, including a focus on remaining vigilant as economic restrictions are lifted.

Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will announce the province’s plan to re-open the province on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. The plan will set framework for opening the economy gradually, methodically and cautiously, the province says.