Sask. preparing for service disruptions ahead of potential Canada Post work stoppage
With a potential strike of Canada Post workers on the horizon, the Government of Saskatchewan is releasing its plans to ensure residents don’t miss out on payments, applications, and other necessary services.
The potential labour disruption comes as rural, suburban, and urban bargaining units of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) issue strike notices to Canada Post on Nov. 12.
Workers could walk off the job as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 15 if the two sides do not reach an agreement.
Ahead of this, the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging clients and suppliers to switch to direct deposit ahead of the potential disruption as those payments will not be affected.
Social Services
The Ministry of Social Services is developing a plan for alternate distribution of payments to clients who receive their benefits by mail.
“Most clients receive payment by direct deposit, and they will not be affected by a postal disruption,” the province said in its news release.
“We encourage clients to consider choosing direct deposit to receive benefit payments.”
Drug Plan, Extended Benefits
The Ministry of Health will still accept program applications, documents, or receipts for refund. They can be submitted by email to DPEB@health.gov.sk.ca.
In Regina, residents can also deliver items to the deposit box or drop items at the front desk at the TC Douglas Building at 3475 Albert Street.
Health Card and Vital Statistics
According to the province, incoming and outgoing mail delays will impact health card applications, orders for birth, death and marriage certificates.
Residents are asked to visit eHealthsask.ca to minimize delays, including online orders for needed documents.
Crop Insurance Payments
The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) will work with customers to determine alternate options for accessing information typically sent through Canada Post. These may include faxing, emailing or delivering to a customer service office for pick-up.
Producers are encouraged to sign-up for direct deposit for receiving program payments. The direct payment form can be found here. www.scic.ca/crop-insurance/crop-insurance-claims/the-claims-process/direct-deposit
Gov’t of Sask. Suppliers
The Ministry of Finance will make supplier cheques available for pickup in regina for anyone available to register for direct deposit.
Suppliers are encouraged to contact the ministry at 306-787-7450 to make arrangements.
Filling and Paying Taxes
The Ministry of Finance is reminding businesses that they are required to file and pay taxes in the event of a postal disruption.
The deadline for non-electric filing of returns and payments is the 20th day of the month following the reporting period. The due date for returns filed and paid electronically is the last day of the month following the end of the reporting period.
Electronic filing and payments will not be affected.
Tax Refunds
Businesses that receive their refunds through direct deposit will not be affected by the potential post disruption.
“Anyone expecting a refund but not set up with direct deposit can contact the ministry at 1-800-667-6102 to establish direct deposit, delay the receipt of the refund until after the postal disruption or have it sent to by courier (at the recipient's expense),” the province said in its release.
Utility Accounts, Bills Etc.
SGI, SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskEnergy encourage customers to sign up for electronic accounts to ensure they receive information about their bills, renewals and other important updates.
Longer wait times for customer service are anticipated in the event a disruption does happen. The province encourages residents to visit their respective Crown websites for more information.
Information is also available online regarding options for paying outstanding bills in the event mail-in payments are not possible.
