REGINA -- A local psychologist is sharing her unique practices with patrons of the Canadian Western Agribition.

Kali Eddy has been a child and youth psychologist for over 12 years, but in the last four years she’s been including farm animals in her sessions.

“The animals really help the kids kind of relax and helps them chill out a little bit in a setting or session that could maybe kind of be intimidating for them,” Eddy said.

Through her company, Wild Blue Psychology, Eddy provides counselling and assessments by using animals and equine assisted therapy.

"They're greeted by animals right when they come in and they bond really quickly or fall in love with one of them,” Eddy said.

Education comes with Eddy's job, but what she enjoys most is helping those who need it most.

"There's so many people suffering in silence and people don't know where to go or how to reach, and a lot of people try and do it on their own and that’s really really tough. So that’s why we love that Agribition has invited us back,” she said.

2019 was her third year back at Agribition.