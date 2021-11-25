Sask. public health order extended to Jan. 31

REGINA -

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 restrictions have been extended through the holiday season, to the end of January.

The province’s current public health order, introduced on Sept. 16, mandates mask use in indoor public spaces, including schools. It also requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for public access to a variety of locations.

According to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan, the public health order will be reevaluated by Jan. 31.

Even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline in the province, health officials said it’s not time to ease up on public health guidelines as they look to avoid a post-holiday season fifth wave.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said last week that restrictions would likely remain in place through the holiday season.