Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located

Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.

Police issued the alert Friday morning, after a 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were reported missing in North Battleford.

Prior to the Amber Alert, the children were last seen around 7:45 p.m. in North Battleford, according to police.

The children, who are siblings, were believed to be with their mother.

Early Thursday afternoon, RCMP said the children had been located at a home on Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation, south of North Battleford.

The mother was taken into police custody, RCMP said.

Following the disappearance of the siblings, police conducted searches, and interviewed witnesses and people known to the family, RCMP said.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.