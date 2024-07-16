Sask. RCMP respond to 147 calls for service and make 33 arrests at Country Thunder

REGINA
    It was a busy weekend for Saskatchewan RCMP officers as they responded to 147 calls for service during Country Thunder.

    Of the calls between July 10 and July 15, 33 people were arrested and six Criminal Code charges were laid.

    The calls included 27 liquor related offences, 24 reports of disturbing the peace, 15 requests to assist the general public, 10 reports of mischief, five reports of theft, four reports of sexual assault, three reports of assault, two reports of uttering threats, and one traffic collision with no injuries.

    There was also a report of a missing person, who was found.

    RCMP conducted a traffic safety initiative which resulted in 38 drivers receiving roadside licence suspensions due to alcohol or drug impairment. Three of those people are also facing criminal charges.

    Last year’s Country Thunder saw 105 calls for service and 26 people arrested.

