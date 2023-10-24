Saskatchewan RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 33 about one kilometre northwest of Kronau, Sask., and also responded to a collision on Highway 10 near Fort Qu’Appelle.

RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving two semis on Highway 10 about six kilometres east of Fort Qu’Appelle. Highway 10 was completely blocked with one semi jack-knifed across the road.

In an email update from Sask. RCMP around 2:10 p.m., Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle had been reopened.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Belle Plaine were closed due to multiple semis hitting guardrails, and detours were in place.

According to an email update from Sask. RCMP around 1:20 p.m., Highway 1 near Belle Plaine had been reopened.

RCMP said no injuries have been reported to police.

Motorists are asked to slow down and follow directions of emergency personnel on scene.

From midnight to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sask. RCMP’s communications centre received about 36 reports of weather related traffic issues across the province.

RCMP reminds people to check Highway Hotline for road conditions and closures.

According to the Highway Hotline, most highways in southern Saskatchewan are experiencing winter conditions, including swirling snow, icy, slippery, or slushy sections.