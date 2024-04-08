Sask. RCMP use spike strip to stop stolen vehicle near Edgeley

An investigation into a stolen vehicle ultimately led to RCMP deploying a spike strip to end a pursuit near Edgeley, Sask.

On March 30, at around 8:40 a.m. White Butte RCMP received a report of a vehicle stolen from a home in the area.

RCMP began searching for the suspect vehicle and alerted surrounding detachments.

Later that day, Fort Qu’Appelle found the vehicle travelling on Range Road 2144 near Edgeley, Sask. officers attempted a traffic stop.

However, the driver fled, nearly striking a police vehicle and an officer who was standing nearby.

The suspect began travelling toward Highway 10.

“For safety reasons, a spike belt was set up and the suspect vehicle ran over it on Township Road 200,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Its tires were flattened and the vehicle came to a stop.”

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. According to RCMP she is charged with resisting a peace officer, fleeing from police, taking a motor vehicle without consent of the owner and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The accused made her first appearance in provincial court on April 1.