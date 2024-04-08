REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP use spike strip to stop stolen vehicle near Edgeley

    RCMP vehicles can be seen surrounding the suspect vehicle on Range Road 200 near Edgeley, Sask. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP) RCMP vehicles can be seen surrounding the suspect vehicle on Range Road 200 near Edgeley, Sask. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP)
    Share

    An investigation into a stolen vehicle ultimately led to RCMP deploying a spike strip to end a pursuit near Edgeley, Sask.

    On March 30, at around 8:40 a.m. White Butte RCMP received a report of a vehicle stolen from a home in the area.

    RCMP began searching for the suspect vehicle and alerted surrounding detachments.

    Later that day, Fort Qu’Appelle found the vehicle travelling on Range Road 2144 near Edgeley, Sask. officers attempted a traffic stop.

    However, the driver fled, nearly striking a police vehicle and an officer who was standing nearby.

    The suspect began travelling toward Highway 10.

    “For safety reasons, a spike belt was set up and the suspect vehicle ran over it on Township Road 200,” RCMP said in a news release.

    “Its tires were flattened and the vehicle came to a stop.”

    A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. According to RCMP she is charged with resisting a peace officer, fleeing from police, taking a motor vehicle without consent of the owner and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

    The accused made her first appearance in provincial court on April 1.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

    Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News