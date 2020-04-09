REGINA -- Saskatchewan has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 278, according to a release from the province.

Twelve more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:15 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Of the total cases, health officials consider 160 cases, or 57 per cent to be active. Eight people remain in hospital including two in the ICU.

The majority of Saskatchewan’s cases are in Saskatoon, with 138. Regina has 58, 52 in the north, 15 in the south, 10 in the central region and five in the far north.

The number of cases related to travel is 122, 96 are considered community contacts, 20 have no known exposure and 40 are under investigation.

Fifteen cases are in people under the age of 19, 120 in people 20 to 44, 95 in those 45 to 64 and 48 in people over 65.

Fifty-four per cent of cases are men, and 46 per cent are women.

Saskatchewan performed the most tests in one day with 1,051. The total number of tests conducted in the province is 16,672.