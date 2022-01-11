Sask. reports 1,027 new COVID-19 cases

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising active cases to a record-setting 8,229.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (13), Far North East (nine), North West (36), North Central (39), North East (15), Saskatoon (378), Central West (15), Central East (71), Regina (224), South West (18), South Central (49) and South East (35) zones. An additional 125 new cases are pending residence information.

The Government of Saskatchewan is not currently reporting new cases by vaccination status.

“Since January 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status data export has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated. This data is not accurate. This data is being reviewed,” the Saskatchewan COVID-19 Dashboard reads.

There are 121 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 11 patients in ICU. Of those patients, 54, or 44.6 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 980, or 81.3 per 100,000 population.

No new Omicron variant cases were added to the province’s total on Wednesday. To date, 3,673 total cases have screened positive for the variant.

Health care workers have administered 1,817,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,089 from Monday. There are 868,635 people who are fully vaccinated.