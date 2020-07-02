REGINA -- Saskatchewan has reported its 14th COVID-19 related death.

In a news release Thursday, the province said a person in their 70s from the far north, who tested positive for the virus passed away.

There were also 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 795. Four of the new cases were reported on July 1, while the other six were reported on July 2.

There are currently 80 active cases in the province. A total of 701 people have recovered from the virus.

Six people are in hospital. Three people are in inpatient care, including two in Saskatoon and one in the north. Another three people are in intensive care, including two in the north and one in Saskatoon.

Of the total 795 cases, 334 are from the far north, 187 are from the Saskatoon area, 118 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 64 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

There have been 278 cases in the 20 to 39 age range, 249 in the 40 to 59 age range, 131 in the 60 to 79 age range, 21 in the 80-plus age range, while 116 cases have been in people aged 19-year or younger.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases, while men make up the other 49 per cent.