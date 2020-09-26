REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial active cases to 134.

In a release, the province said 15 of the new cases are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina and two are in the central east zone. Two previously reported cases have been removed from Saskatchewan’s total after they were deemed to be non-Saskatchewan residents.

The province surpassed its previous single day record high for testing, conducting 2,984 tests on Friday.

Of the 15 new cases in Saskatoon, 13 are linked to known cases or events.

REGIONALLY:

Two active cases from the far north area (one far north west, one far north east)

Five active cases from the north area (one north west, three north central, one north east)

83 active cases from the Saskatoon area

19 active cases from the Regina area

13 active cases from the central area (eight central west, five central east)

12 active cases from the south area (three south west, four south central, five south east)

Eight people are currently in hospital related to the virus. All eight are in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon and one in the south central.