REGINA -- The province recorded 269 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with three additional deaths and 229 recoveries.

One person who died was from the Northeast and in their 60s; a second person was in their 70s and from the Far Northwest; a third was above the age of 80 and from the North Central. These three deaths bring the total to 332.

The new cases are throughout the province, in the Far Northwest (19), Far North Central (5), Far Northeast (15), Northwest (30), North Central (21), Northeast (22), Saskatoon (66), Central West (6), Central East (10), Regina (41), Southwest (1), South Central (4) and Southeast (22) zones.

There were no new cases of the U.K. variant reported on Friday.

Hospitalizations remain high; there are 224 people in hospital, 28 people are in the ICU.

There were 3,317 COVID-19 tests done on Thursday. The greatest number of tests were processed in Saskatoon, with 1,014.

In Saskatchewan, there are 2,299 active cases of the virus. The province has had 24,946 COVID-19 cases to date.

Saskatchewan has the second-highest rate of active cases in the country, according to Health Canada. There are 192 active cases per 100,000 people, second to Manitoba, which has 242.

VACCINATIONS

There were 2,099 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered on Thursday in the Far North Central, Far North East, North Central, Central East, Southeast and Saskatoon zones.

A Moderna shipment of 6,000 doses has arrived in Regina. These doses will be send to the Northeast, Central West, Far Northwest, Far North Central and Far Northeast zones.

Saskatchewan is scheduled to receive 11,700 Pfizer doses during the first week of March and 11,700 doses during the second week.