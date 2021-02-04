REGINA -- Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported Thursday. There are 250 new cases in Saskatchewan.

There are 2,265 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 234, or 19.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

COVID-19 B.1.1.7 VARIANT IDENTIFIED IN SASKATOON

Saskatchewan has identified another case of the U.K. or B.1.1.7 variant in Saskatoon. It was determined that this individual had travelled to Canada from Southeast Asia, isolated following travel, and is no longer infectious.

This follows reports of two cases of the variant in Regina.

SASK. CASE DETAILS

Two people who died were in their 50s; one of the Far Northwest and one in the Northwest. Two people who died were in their 60s; one in the Northwest and one in Saskatoon. One person was in their 70s in the South Central zone and another was over 80 in Saskatoon.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (10), Far North Central (Six), Far Northeast (37), Northwest (24), North Central (22), Northeast (Five), Saskatoon (49), Central West (10), Central East (17) and five cases are pending location details.

Eleven cases that were previously reported have been assigned locations.

There were 232 new recoveries on Thursday, for a total of 22,086 to date.

There are 216 people in hospital, including 30 in ICU.

There were 2,464 COVID-19 tests performed on Wednesday.

SHA WARNS OF INCREASED COVID-19 EXPOSURE RISK

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about two areas of increased COVID-19 exposure.

One is Feisty Goat Bar and Grill on Diefenbaker Drive in Saskatoon. The SHA said anyone who attended the establishment on January 23rd is at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

The SHA said there is also increased COVID-19 exposure in the area around the community of St. Louis. READ MORE.