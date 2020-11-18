REGINA -- One more Saskatchewan resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said the person in their 60s was from the northeast zone. This is Saskatchewan’s 32nd recorded COVID-19 death.

The government also reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s active case count to 2,099.

Of the new cases, one is located in the far northwest zone, eight are in the far north central zone, six are in the far northeast zone, six are in the northwest zone, 10 are in the north central zone, four are in the northeast zone, 56 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west zone, 18 are in Regina, two are in the southwest zone, four are in the south central zone and eight are in the southeast zone.

Another eight cases are currently pending residence information. One case that was pending residence information was deemed an out-of-province case, and has been removed from Saskatchewan’s total.

The province now has 76 people in hospital. Fifty-nine people are in inpatient care, including four in the northwest zone, six in the north central zone, two in the northeast zone, 30 in Saskatoon, six in Regina, four in the southwest zone, one in the south central zone and six in the southeast zone.

Another 17 people are in intensive care; three in the north central zone, seven in Saskatoon, two in the central east zone, one in the southwest zone and four in Regina.

A total of 86 people were reported recovered on Wednesday.

REGIONALLY

241 active cases are from the far north area (108 far northwest, 47 far north central, 86 far northeast)

484 active cases are from the north area (166 northwest, 228 north central, 90 northeast)

648 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

377 active cases are from the Regina area

96 active cases are from the central area (26 central west, 70 central east)

215 active cases are from the south area (40 southwest, 77 south central, 98 southeast)

On Tuesday, 1,619 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

MASKS MANDATORY IN SASK., INDOOR GATHERINGS REDUCED TO 5

The Government of Saskatchewan has made masks mandatory province wide, as part of multiple updates to public health measures.

Other updates include a reduction in indoor private gathering size, suspending visitation at care homes and work from home recommendations.

These measures will remain in effect until Dec. 17, when the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer will review the next steps.

The government said it continues to review guidelines for the hospitality industry and athletic organizations, but does not have any new recommendations.