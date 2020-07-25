REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,136.

In a release, the province said 23 new cases are in the central region, 13 are in the south and one is in Saskatoon.

Of the new cases, 29 are from colonies in the central and south regions.

There are currently 258 cases considered active. Fourteen more people have recovered, for a total of 862 people.

A total of 13 people are in hospital. Nine people are in inpatient care, including five in Saskatoon, two in the south, one in Regina and another in the central. Four people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Regionally, 347 cases are in the far north, 233 cases are from the south, 219 are from the Saskatoon area, 129 are from the north, 120 are from the central region and 88 are from the Regina area.

There have been 16 total COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

A total of 89,787 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. On Friday, 1,799 tests were performed.