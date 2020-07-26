REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,178 cases.

Of the 1,178 reported cases, 289 are considered active, the province said in a news release. A total of 873 people have recovered.

Of the new cases, 22 are in the south, eight are in the central region, 10 in the Saskatoon region and two in the north.

There are no new cases in the Regina area or the far north region.



Of the 42 cases reported, 35 are from colonies in the south, central, Saskatoon and north regions, the province said.

Thirteen people are in hospital.

Nine people are receiving inpatient care, with four in Saskatoon, two in the central region, two in the south and one in Regina.

The province said four people are in intensive care: three in Saskatoon and one in Regina

There are a total of 347 cases in the far north, 255 in the south, 229 in the Saskatoon area, 131 in the north, 128 in the central region and 88 in the Regina area.

TIRED OF COVID-19? IT DOESN'T CARE, SAYS PROVINCE

The province urged people to practice safety even if they feel frustrated with being in a continued state of cautiousness.

“If you are feeling well or don’t know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful,” the province said in the news release. “However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent.”

It said people need to act as if there is a risk of coming into contact with COVID-19, especially when they are out in public or are with friends.

The province said people need to wash their hands often, keep gatherings small, maintain physical distancing of two metres, and wear a mask where physical distancing isn’t possible.

ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES MORE THAN DOUBLE IN SASK.

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan more than doubled in the past week, as case numbers continue to rise in the south and central regions of the province.

From July 19 to 25, Saskatchewan reported 195 new cases of the virus. Active cases rose by 130, jumping from 128 to 258 in that same time frame.

KENOSEE BAR POSSIBLY EXPOSED TO COVID-19

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a business in Kenosee on July 17, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person who was likely infectious visited Bar Bar from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on July 17.

Anyone who was at this business during the affected times is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms, or seek a referral for testing through 8 1 1.