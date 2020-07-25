REGINA -- Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan more than doubled in the past week, as case numbers continue to rise in the south and central regions of the province.

From July 19 to 25, Saskatchewan reported 195 new cases of the virus. Active cases rose by 130, jumping from 128 to 258 in that same time frame.

The south region led the way, accounting for 115 new cases. The central region added 52 cases while the Saskatoon area reported 14. The far north and north saw seven and six new cases respectively. Only one new case was reported in Regina.

The province reported a total of 64 people recovered from the virus this week.

Among the jump in cases, Saskatchewan also saw its 16th COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

Kenosee bar possibly exposed to COVID-19: SHA

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a business in Kenosee last Friday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person who was likely infectious visited Bar Bar from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on July 17.

4 Swift Current businesses possibly exposed to COVID-19

Multiple businesses in Swift Current were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited four businesses on July 14.

The affected businesses are:

Home Hardware, 11:00-12:00

Dollarama (Swift Current Mall), 3:00-3:15

Staples, 3:20-4:10

Canadian Tire, 4:15-4:30

COVID-19 transmission alert issued for 2 Sask. RMs

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a COVID-19 advisory for two rural municipalities west of North Battleford.

The SHA says it's seeing an increase in community transmission in the RMs of Cut Knife and Hillsdale, with four confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of which are not linked to one another.

The route of transmission could not be established for two of the cases.

With files from CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca