Sask. reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 49 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 52 per cent were eligible and not vaccinated and 46.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (three), North Central (seven), Saskatoon (14), Central West (two), Central East (seven), Regina (12), South West (one), South Central (four), and South East (10) zones and one new case has pending residence details.

A total of 622 cases are currently considered active – an increase of 13 from Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 118 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 30 in intensive care. There is one resident being treated in an Ontario hospital.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 60, or 5.2 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,769,004 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 842,292 fully vaccinated residents in the province.