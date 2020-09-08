REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are two new cases in the north central region, one in Saskatoon, three in Regina and one in the south central region.

One person in Saskatchewan is in hospital, reciving intensive care in Saskatoon.

There are seven new recoveries on Tuesday for a total of 1,587 recoveries to date.

There have been 1,669 cases reported in the province to date.

REGIONALLY

428 cases from the south area (218 south west, 197 south central, 13 south east)

355 cases from the far north area (349 far north west, 6 far north east)

276 cases from the Saskatoon area

270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 66 north east)

203 cases from the central area (166 central west, 37 central east)

136 cases from the Regina area

The province performed 1,035 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT MOOSE JAW BUSINESS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was likely infectious when they visited a business in Moose Jaw.

The impacted business and date is:

Sept. 3 at Heritage Insurance Ltd., 100A Fairford Street West, Moose Jaw from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Health officials are advising people who were at this business on the specified date and time to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to arrange a test through HealthLine 811.