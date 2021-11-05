Sask. reports death of COVID-19 patient transferred to Ont.

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan government confirmed 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with the death of a COVID-19 patient who was transferred to Ontario.

The new cases, combined with 126 recoveries, brought the number of active cases in the province up slightly to 1,796. The government said 2,336 COVID-19 tests were processed since the last update.

The province reported one more death in Saskatchewan. The person was between the age of 60 and 79 and from the North East region.

There are 197 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 49 of those patients are in Saskatchewan ICUs. An additional 22 residents are in Ontario ICUs. The government confirmed one additional patient who was sent to Ontario has been repatriated to Saskatchewan.

According to the province, 134 of the 197 patients in hospital are not fully vaccinated.

Of the 141 new cases, 32 – or 23 per cent – are in children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine. Fifty-three – or 38 per cent – are in eligible adults and young people.

The new cases are in the Far North West (two), Far North East (two), North West (13), North Central (five), North East (one), Saskatoon (23), Central West (two), Central East (22), Regina (33), South West (four), South Central (five) and South East (23) zones. Six new cases have pending residence information.

An additional 3,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given, including 1,035 first shots and 2,383 second doses.