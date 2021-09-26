REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.

Saskatchewan's record for the most active cases was previously set on Dec. 7, 2020, with 4,763.

Twenty-seven per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

Three more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19.

There are 281 residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 218 not fully vaccinated.

Sixty-three people are being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far North West (21), Far North East (19), North West (77), North Central (38), North East (16), Saskatoon (124), Central West (17), Central East (36), Regina (64), South West (33), South Central (36) and South East (36) zones. Thirty-five new cases have pending residence details.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 478, or 39.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 3,893 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,740 more people fully vaccinated