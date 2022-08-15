Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who received their third dose at least four months ago became eligible for the fourth dose on Aug. 15, the province announced Friday.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829)

Currently, vaccination appointments are available through the SHA, Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and participating pharmacies. Walk in clinics are also available.

“School is starting, people may have people at high risk at home, because if you’re immunocompromised, regardless of age, you can get an additional dose,” Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said Saturday.

“If you’re 50 and older you can get an additional dose. But, if you live with people at high risk or work in health care, long term care, getting that second booster will be helpful, as well as people going back to work or school after the summer.”

The province said COVID-19 immunity is shown to wane over time, and the booster doses have been shown to provide increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for children six months to five years old. Residents aged five and older are eligible to get their first two doses, and residents 12 years and older are eligible for a third dose, four months after their second dose.