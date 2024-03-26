Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online

Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon’s name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.

The province says the Surgical Procedures feature will be available to everyone who has a MySaskHealthRecord account, with patients currently waiting for surgery already able to see information about their upcoming procedure.

The feature, which the province claims is the first of its kind in Canada, will make available the date of the scheduled procedure, the specialist or surgeon’s name, the name of the procedure, location and status, a government news release said.

“When patients can easily access information ahead of time, it allows us to make good use of the time we have together. We spend less time on scheduling details and can focus on discussing their individual journey toward timely surgical care,” Dr. Michael Kelly said in a release.

MySaskHealthRecord was first launched in the fall of 2019. It provides people in Saskatchewan online access to their lab test results and other health records such as clinical visit history, medical imaging reports, prescription history and immunization history.

A mobile app version of the program was also launched in May of 2023, with an average of 10,000 people downloading it each month, according to the province.

Saskatchewan residents who want to register for a MySaskHealthRecord account need to be at least 14-years-old, have a valid provincial driver’s licence of photo ID and have an active Saskatchewan health card as well as an email address.

