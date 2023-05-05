Sask. residents recent winners of $1M Lotto 6/49 prizes

Two Saskatchewan residents are each $1 million richer after winning recent LOTTO 6/49 prizes.

Regina’s Jason Bohach won his prize on the April 26 Gold Ball draw.

He said he checked his ticket, which was purchased at the 7-Eleven at Pasqua Street in Regina, on the app.

“I scanned a few tickets; this one I had to scan a few times," he said in a media release from Sask. Lotteries. He also won $5 on the classic Lotto 6/49 draw.

He is still thinking about what to do with his windfall.

“My girlfriend and I would like to take a trip. We’ll probably put some money toward our mortgage. We’ll do some investing,” he said in the release. “Maybe I’ll find some new hobbies along the way, too.”

The Gold Ball Draw winning numbers were 27865753-06.

Robin and Ben Kiemele from Ituna, Sask. (Photo courtesy of Sask. Lotteries)

Robin Kiemele from Ituna, Sask. also won $1 million on a LOTTO 6/49 draw. She won her prize on the April 22 draw.

“I was hysterical,” she said in a media release. “I was happy. I was crying. I was anxious. It’s all a blur.”

She and her husband, Ben, have one big idea for their recent windfall.

“We were looking at houses before we won the lottery,” Robin said in the release. “We have six kids and they’re getting older, so we’re getting a bigger house.”

Kiemele bought her ticket from Ituna AG Foods on Main Street in Ituna.

The Gold Ball Draw winning numbers were 26712554-04.