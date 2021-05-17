REGINA -- COVID-19 vaccine doses are available to all residents of Saskatchewan, whether or not they have a Saskatchewan health card.

David East is eager to get his COVID-19 vaccine so that life can return to normal.

"I want to go out and about without a mask on, I want to go to a restaurant," East said. "I’ve been a homebody since I’ve been here. I go out get my necessities and come home."

East moved back to Saskatchewan last November, settling in Swift Current to be near family, but he hasn’t received his Saskatchewan health card yet.

He has used his Alberta health card to get prescriptions, but it led to an issue when he went to his vaccine appointment at a pharmacy last week.

"They turned me away because I have an Alberta health card and I couldn’t get it done there because of billing reasons," East said.

According to the Ministry of Health, COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone staying in Saskatchewan for two weeks or more that is a Canadian resident, immigrant or refugee, or non-Canadian studying in Canada.

Anyone currently living in Saskatchewan that doesn’t have a Saskatchewan health card yet is required to receive their vaccination at a Saskatchewan Health Authority clinic, like a drive-thru, walk-in or by booking an appointment by calling 1-833-SASKVAX.

Currently resident with out-of-province health cards aren’t eligible to book at pharmacies or online.

East is concerned the delay in getting his shot is also delaying the time before can be fully vaccinated and feels like he’s being left in limbo.

"I want to get the shot, I want to get it over and done with and carry on with life," he said.

Saskatchewan’s vaccine eligibility drops to anyone 16 years old and over on Tuesday. The province has also begun offering second doses to residents 85-and-over or anyone who received their first dose before Feb. 15.