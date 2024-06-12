Sask.'s first urgent care centre opening in Regina July 2

The first urgent care centre in Saskatchewan will be opening in Regina on July 2, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Located at 1320 Albert Street, the urgent care centre is meant to be used as an alternative to emergency rooms for non-life-threatening illnesses, injuries and mental health supports that require immediate treatment.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is taking a phased approach to operating the UCC, with the facility accepting patients seven-days-a-week from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning July 2. During this initial phase, care teams will ensure those seeking care towards the end of the scheduled hours will have time for treatment and tests to meet patient needs,” an SHA news release said.

The second phase of operations will take place in the fall and will allow people to use the centre 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

“This phased approach will support us in increasing urgent care access in Regina immediately, while our teams work through further phases to open the facility 24/7 in the coming months,” SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said in the release.

Physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, technicians and other health professionals will all be working at the centre, the SHA said.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the staff and physicians who have joined the Regina UCC team to provide patients care through this innovative model,” VP of integrated Regina health with the SHA Shelia Anderson said in the release.

-- More to come…