Sask. school division says it lost nearly $3,800 of public money after employee allegedly stole fuel

Horizon School Divison in east-central Saskatchewan says it lost nearly $3,800 after one of its employees allegedly stole fuel.

According to the school division, the money was lost between September 2022 and February 2023.

Charges against the now-former employee have been laid by RCMP, the school division says.

The exact total of money lost was $3,781.90, according to the provincial government.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.