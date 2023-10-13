Regina

    • Sask. school division says it lost nearly $3,800 of public money after employee allegedly stole fuel

    A motorist dispenses gasoline from a pump at a Shell station, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A motorist dispenses gasoline from a pump at a Shell station, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Horizon School Divison in east-central Saskatchewan says it lost nearly $3,800 after one of its employees allegedly stole fuel.

    According to the school division, the money was lost between September 2022 and February 2023.

    Charges against the now-former employee have been laid by RCMP, the school division says.

    The exact total of money lost was $3,781.90, according to the provincial government.

    -- With files from The Canadian Press.

