REGINA -- Environment and Climate Change Canada(ECCC) reported record breaking wind speeds in Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.

“A new provincial January max gust record was set with this storm, Bratts Lake had a gust to 143 km/h,” ECCC said on Twitter.

The weather system that moved through Southern Saskatchewan was an Alberta Clipper that brought severe winds.

"That is in the range of an EF-1 tornado and was capable of doing this damage and it did do damage across many portions," Meteorologist for ECCC, Terri Lang said.

WIND SPEEDS

Here is a break down of other wind speeds ECCC tracked in this storm.

Yellowgrass: 133 kilometres per hour

Elbow: 122 kilometres per hour

Mankota: 120 kilometres per hour

Estevan: 120 kilometres per hour

Moose Jaw: 119 kilometres per hour

Eastend Cypress: 111 kilometres per hour

Swift Current: 109 kilometres per hour

Rockglen: 106 kilometres per hour

Rosetown: 104 kilometres per hour

Maple Creek: 104 kilometres per hour

Weyburn: 102 kilometres per hour

Indian Head: 102 kilometres per hour

Val Marie: 102 kilometres per hour

Leader: 100 kilometres per hour

Kindersley: 100 kilometres per hour

PROPERTY DAMAGE

City of Regina crews cut up a large tree that fell down in the 3200 block of College Ave. The tree was blocking the roadway.

Another large tree came down in 3200 block of Montague St. around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. This tree crashed down on a roof, leaving a hole in the roof above the living room.

SCHOOOL CLOSURES

The Regina Catholic School Division cancelled morning classes at St. Gregory School due to a power outage. Power was restored in time for classes to resume in the afternoon.

A small number of Regina Public Schools, including the division office, were without power.

Almost all schools remain open. Due to a continued power outage at Winston Knoll, students have been dismissed and will continue with remote learning this afternoon. School resumes Friday. The school will be contacting families, and students have been asked to contact their families.