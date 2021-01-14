Advertisement
Blizzard conditions cause closures, power outages throughout southern Sask.
A highway direction sign off Highway 1 outside of Regina was tipped over during a blizzard on Jan. 14, 2020. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Extreme wind and snow wreaked havoc throughout southern Saskatchewan overnight, resulting in several closures and power outages on Thursday.
An Alberta clipper moved across the province on Wednesday night, creating blizzard conditions with winds in excess of 100 kilometres per hour, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
As of 4 a.m., Bratts Lake saw the highest wind gusts, reaching 143 kilometres per hour, based on preliminary ECCC data.
Regina set a January wind speed record, reaching peak gusts of 126 kilometres per hour.
ECCC said blizzard conditions are persisting throughout southeastern Saskatchewan, but are expected to slowly improve throughout the day.
Here are the services impacted by the record setting storm.
REGINA SCHOOLS
Regina Catholic Schools cancelled morning classes St. Gregory School due to a power outage. The board said a decision will be made on afternoon classes before noon.
“Please bundle up, keep cautious and stay safe on the ice. See you in school,” the board said in a tweet.
PRAIRIE VALLEY SCHOOL DIVISION CANCELS CLASSES
Classes have now been cancelled for schools in the Prairie Valley School Division.
The board said the decision was made due to the winter storm impacting all schools in the division.
“Due to the closed highways, most staff are unable to be present at our schools, a power outage is affecting a large number of schools and considerations for students remaining within their cohort classes, Prairie School Division has decided to cancel all classes in schools today,” the board said in a Facebook post.
HIGHWAY CLOSURES
As of 8 a.m., many highways leading into Regina are closed, including Highway 1, 6, 33 and parts of the Regina bypass.
Saskatchewan RCMP is asking everyone to stay home, while travel is still not recommended in many parts of the province.
“Please avoid heading out until the weather clears and road conditions are back to seasonal,” RCMP said in a tweet.
You can find up-to-date road conditions on the Highway Hotline website.
POWER OUTAGES
SaskPower reported several outages on their website with no estimated time for repair.
Check SaskPower’s outage map for up-to date information about power outages in your area.
MOOSE JAW TRANSIT DELAYED
After a delayed start to the day, Moose Jaw Transit buses are back on roads on Thursday morning, as of 9:15.
More to come…