REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina police have reported collision numbers associated with extreme Winter driving conditions.

SASK. RCMP

From 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP responded to 182 collisions. RCMP also reported 200 vehicles in the ditch or abandoned. No major injuries were reported.

REGINA POLICE

From 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, there were 13 collisions on the roads, according to Regina police. None of the collisions resulted in injuries. Seven collisions happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and three more occurred overnight.

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

As of 11:30 a.m., parts of Highway 1 west of Swift Current remain closed.

Saskatchewan RCMP is asking everyone to stay home, while travel is still not recommended in many parts of the province.

“Please avoid heading out until the weather clears and road conditions are back to seasonal,” RCMP said in a tweet.

You can find up-to-date road conditions on the Highway Hotline website.