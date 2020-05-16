REGINA -- Saskatchewan has surpassed 40,000 COVID-19 tests performed, according to a release from the province.

As of Saturday, there have been 40,097 tests conducted.

The province’s per capita rate of testing is 30,726 people tested per million population. That rate is slightly behind the national rate of 32,802 tested per million population.

The government attributed the lower testing numbers to a lower need.

“This is due to decreased demand for testing, not a drop in testing capacity, due to the success of preventative measures and the reduction in positive cases in many areas of the province,” the release said.