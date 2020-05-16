REGINA -- Saskatchewan has reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 591.

The newest case is in the Saskatoon region.

The province is also reporting 25 more recoveries, reaching 433 total.

Eight people are currently in hospital, including one in the north, five in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 591 cases, 139 cases are travellers, 320 are community contacts, 68 have no known exposure and 64 are currently under investigation by local public health.

The far north region leads the province with 218 total cases. There have been 164 cases in the Saskatoon area, 106 in the north region, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the south region and 12 from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 years have accounted for 209 cases. There have been 182 cases in the 40 to 59 age range, 99 in the 60 to 79 age range, 83 cases in people 19-years or younger and 18 are in the 80-plus age range.

Men make up 51 per cent of cases while women make up 49 per cent.

Saskatchewan surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 tests performed in the province, on Saturday.