WYNYARD -- Gerard Loehr, charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and interference during his time as a teacher, was released on $5,000 bail at Wynyard Provincial Court on Monday.

The charges against Loehr stem from his time as a teacher in Saskatchewan in the 1990s.

In February, Wynyard RCMP said a woman reported a historic sexual assault. RCMP said that since that report was filed, five others have reported incidents involving the same man.

Loehr, 57, from Ottawa, is charged with five counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

Police say the victims were allegedly assaulted by Loehr while he was a teacher at Wynyard and Foam Lake schools between 1990 and 1996.

Police say they don’t have information about what schools he taught at since so much time has passed since the incidents occurred. He was most recently teaching music in Ottawa, but may have taught other subjects during his time in Saskatchewan. He left Saskatchewan in 1996 and continued to teach in Ontario after 2000.

The RCMP says it worked with the Ottawa Police Service to lay charges. Loehr was arrested in Ottawa on Feb. 17.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 5 in Wadena.