REGINA -- A man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and interference during his time as a teacher in Saskatchewan in the 1990s.

Earlier this month, Wynyard RCMP says a woman reported a historic sexual assault. Since that report was filed, police say five other people have come forward about incidents involving the same man. Police say the victims were assaulted by the man while he was a teacher at Wynyard and Foam Lake schools between 1990 and 1996.

Gerard Loehr, 57, from Ottawa, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

Police say they don’t have information about what schools he taught at since so much time has passed since the incidents occurred. He was most recently teaching music in Ottawa, but may have taught other subjects during his time in Saskatchewan. He left Saskatchewan in 1996 and continued to teach in Ontario after 2000. The RCMP says it worked with the Ottawa Police Service to lay charges. Loehr was arrested in Ottawa on Feb. 17. He was transported to Saskatchewan and appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on Feb. 18. He's scheduled to appear in Wadena on Feb. 20.

Police say there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.