Sask. teachers to hold online meetings prior to deal vote

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation said its members are ‘strongly encouraged’ to attend one of two online town hall meetings scheduled to happen prior to a membership vote on a possible deal.

In an online update, the STF said the virtual meetings, scheduled for May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and May 6 at 7 p.m., will give members the chance to “learn more about the GTBC final offer” and hear directly from the [Teachers Bargaining Committee].”

Similar meetings have been held throughout the contract dispute with the province, the last one being held in early April shortly before an announcement that negotiations were set to resume.

The offer on the table is a three-year agreement with an eight per cent salary increase, structured with three per cent raises in years one and two followed by a two per cent raise in year three, expiring in 2025 with retroactive pay to September 2023. It is missing significant movement on class size and complexity, a key issue in the long-running dispute, but does include a line about a Memorandum of Understanding intended to better direct education funding and give teachers more say.

It's the end result of two days of negotiations between teachers and the government committee.

Teachers will vote on the deal May 8 and 9. The STF did agree to put the deal to a vote, but has not pointed its members on how to vote.

STF President Samantha Becotte said Thursday the federation was focused on presenting the facts to members, “allowing them the opportunity to weigh the benefits and consequences or potential risks of voting in favour or voting against and come to an informed decision on their own.”

Pre-registration for the town hall is required through the STF’s internal member website. Teachers can also check their email for a meeting link.

Saskatchewan teachers have been without a contract since August 2023.

The STF represents approximately 13,500 educators in the province.