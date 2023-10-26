Sask. teachers' union set to reveal results of job action vote

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will reveal the results of a members' vote regarding potential job sanctions Friday morning as teachers remain without a new contact with the province.

STF president Samantha Becotte is expected to share the results during a planned news conference in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan teachers have been without a new contract since the end of August.

The previous contract dates back to 2020, an agreement struck after a round of contentious negotiations, where teachers agreed to sanctions and withdrew participation in extracurricular activities.

The STF’s Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and the province’s Government Trustee Bargaining Committee began negotiations for a new contract in May.

Since then teachers have expressed concerns including class size and complexity, violence-free classrooms, teacher professional autonomy, truth and reconciliation, salary raises and conditions of employment for substitute teachers, according to the STF.

The STF then announced negotiations had reached an impasse on Oct. 16.

The formal impasse declaration cleared the way for the STF to seek assistance in bargaining from a Ministry of Labour conciliator.

The same day the impasse was declared, Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said he was disappointed in the STF’s decision.

Since summer, the provincial government has been running an advertising campaign that touts a proposed seven per cent salary increase spread over three years.

However, the STF had said the current round of bargaining isn't just about salaries. The union's asks include guarantees around class size and complexity, and additional student supports.

-- With files from Josh Lynn.