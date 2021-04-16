YORKTON -- A man from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is turning Indigenous stereotypes on their head to create comedy content on TikTok.

Brett Mooswa has attracted nearly 400,000 followers on the video-sharing app since he started making videos in February 2020.

Mooswa said he first began creating content on Facebook, then he was approached by a friend who recommended he use TikTok. Many of Mooswa’s videos poke fun at First Nations stereotypes.

One of his first videos shows him transforming from a young boy to an old man.

“I thought that that TikTok was for dancing at first. Once I uploaded my first TikTok I didn’t expect that it would blow up the way it did,” said Mooswa.

His first video has more than 250,000 views, but it pales in comparison to his most popular TikTok, which a has close to four million views and nearly one million likes.

After witnessing several unfortunate incidents of suicide in his community during this pandemic, Mooswa wanted to create content that would bring laughter and cheer.

“In my community there has been suicides because of isolation and that has been very saddening to see that happen,” he said.

Living and working on his reserve, Mooswa said that his comedy sketches have been welcomed by his family and community.

“My mom, people on the reserve, everyone is just really happy with what I have created and is very supportive,” said Mooswa, adding that much of his inspiration comes from other Indigenous content creators.

Growing up, Mooswa faced several adversities and challenges, which said he had been able to overcome by putting himself out there.

“I have always been in my shell as a teenager because I was afraid and that’s kind of garnered my stutter, so the more that I came out of my shell the more that I have become the man who I am today and the more I have overcome,” he said.

Mooswa encouraged others to overcome their own personal challenges, adding that it does get better.

“Keep pushing yourself out there. Keep just being the person that you are and like always, be yourself.”