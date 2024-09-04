Sask. Trucking Association shows appreciation for truckers with free barbeque

The first week of September marks National Trucking Week, which the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) used as an opportunity to show some appreciation to those behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, truckers were treated to a free burger and snacks at the weigh scale just north of Regina.

“I think it’s just a way for us to say thank you because I think a lot of times, they go unrecognized for the work that they do, and they really do move our economy. If you go grocery shopping or to the store, everything that’s on the shelf, a truck brought that there,” Susan Ewart, executive director of the STA said.

The food and pop was served drive-thru style, with staff and volunteers dropping it off to the truck windows.

“When you walk up, they’re expecting a ticket and they get a burger so they’re pretty happy about things,” said Marty MacDiarmid, who typically works in business development with Favel Transportation, but spent his day volunteering for the STA.

The barbeque was a welcome change from the typical stop, according to those involved.

“They are a little confused as to what’s going on and then once they realize that they’re getting a burger, they’re pretty stoked about it,” Robbi Bagg, marketing & communications coordinator for STA said.

According to organizers, the barbeque has been a tradition for over a decade, and it’s one they hope to continue to grow in future years.

The STA made it out to Swift Current and Langham as well this year to hand out some goodies.

“We need trucks. So we just wanna show our appreciation and our support to them and make sure that they feel like we appreciate them,” Bagg said.