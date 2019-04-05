

Saskatchewan has hit its lowest unemployment rates since 2015, adding nearly 10,000 jobs.

The report was issued by Statistics Canada and said Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate sits at four point nine per cent, making it the second lowest in the country.

That number is down from six per cent in March 2018, and the rate sat at five point eight per cent in February of this year.

Since this time last year there has been 9,800 jobs added to Saskatchewan’s economy.

Stats Canada said in a year, there has been an increase of 9,200 full time jobs and 800 part time jobs.