Sask. vaccine eligibility dips to 32+ on Saturday
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 3:00AM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government lowered the age eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to 32 and older, starting 8 a.m. Saturday.
Vaccine eligibility remains at 18-years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.
Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).
The Regina drive-thru clinic exhausted its vaccine supply late Friday afternoon. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the closure is temporary until more doses become available next week.
A full list of drive-thru and walk-in clinics is available on the SHA’s website.
