REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government lowered the age eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to 32 and older, starting 8 a.m. Saturday.

Vaccine eligibility remains at 18-years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).

The Regina drive-thru clinic exhausted its vaccine supply late Friday afternoon. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the closure is temporary until more doses become available next week.

TY #Regina! We have closed the drive-thru immunization site line up (vaccine supply almost exhausted). The site closure is temporary until more vaccine becomes available next week. Those in front of the @CityofRegina vehicle, pls stay in line & you'll get your vaccination. pic.twitter.com/kQAM8F5yZt — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) May 7, 2021

A full list of drive-thru and walk-in clinics is available on the SHA’s website.