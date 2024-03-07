Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
“There’s a little pressure [finishing first]. It’s more so the game though. There’s a lot of new rules I have to look up. There’s some hammer choice implications depending on your record going into the playoffs so we want to finish 7-1,” skip Mike McEwen said.
“Even though we’re straight in there, first place, we’re going to play hard tomorrow [Thursday]. I don’t think we want to let off the gas,” McEwen added following the victory.
Saskatchewan had the hammer in the first and it began with a bang as the curling crew was forced to bring out the measuring stick to determine who earned the points that end. Ultimately it went in Saskatchewan’s favour as they earned two for a 2-0 lead.
In the second end Saskatchewan added to their lead after stealing one to make it 3-0.
Nunavut captured their first point of the night with hammer in the third end to shorten the lead to 3-1.
“It wasn’t that many points to start with. We were moderately aggressive. I would say we’re balanced. We turn it on and off when we need to. I would like to say we play a balanced game,” McEwen said.
In the fourth end Saskatchewan capitalized on having the hammer and added three more for a 6-1 lead heading into the fifth end.
They continued to dominate by stealing another point to which made it 7-1 after five ends.
Nunavut landed their second point of the night for a 7-2 score following six ends.
McEwen added to the total with a successful draw for two as Saskatchewan lengthened their lead to 9-2.
The game was called after eight ends and Saskatchewan came out on top with a 9-3 victory.
Now Saskatchewan will face Quebec in their final pool matchup on Thursday afternoon, but despite the game not meaning anything to them in the standings, it still carries a lot of weight off the ice.
“Coach Laing had a really good quote and it stuck with me. Even this game when it got extended in the score. He was like, ‘No matter what happens with the scoreboard, you’re going to learn something tonight that will make a difference down the road.’ So that’s the same thing with Quebec tomorrow [Thursday]. We’re going to learn something about ourselves, something about the throws, about the ice conditions, that will extend into playoffs,” McEwen said.
Saskatchewan will take on Quebec at 2 p.m. Thursday. Playoffs will get underway on Friday at the Brandt Centre.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Messy mix of weather hits the Maritimes, schools across P.E.I. closed
A messy weather system is bringing a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes Thursday. Several weather warnings remain in place and schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.
How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
Products marketed toward women and girls such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothes can cost more than their equivalent for men or boys, a phenomenon that's been dubbed the “pink tax.”
Drake Bell to share claims of abuse as a child star in new docuseries
A new series about the 'Dark Side of Kids TV' will feature former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell sharing his account of abuse he says he experienced while working in entertainment as a minor.
NEW Trans youth policies make majority of Canadians 'uncomfortable': survey
A new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News shows a majority of Canadian adults express at least some discomfort around policies on transgender inclusion in sports, hormone treatments for youth and changes to students' pronouns in schools.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.