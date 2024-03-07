Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot

Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

“There’s a little pressure [finishing first]. It’s more so the game though. There’s a lot of new rules I have to look up. There’s some hammer choice implications depending on your record going into the playoffs so we want to finish 7-1,” skip Mike McEwen said.

“Even though we’re straight in there, first place, we’re going to play hard tomorrow [Thursday]. I don’t think we want to let off the gas,” McEwen added following the victory.

Saskatchewan had the hammer in the first and it began with a bang as the curling crew was forced to bring out the measuring stick to determine who earned the points that end. Ultimately it went in Saskatchewan’s favour as they earned two for a 2-0 lead.

In the second end Saskatchewan added to their lead after stealing one to make it 3-0.

Nunavut captured their first point of the night with hammer in the third end to shorten the lead to 3-1.

“It wasn’t that many points to start with. We were moderately aggressive. I would say we’re balanced. We turn it on and off when we need to. I would like to say we play a balanced game,” McEwen said.

In the fourth end Saskatchewan capitalized on having the hammer and added three more for a 6-1 lead heading into the fifth end.

They continued to dominate by stealing another point to which made it 7-1 after five ends.

Nunavut landed their second point of the night for a 7-2 score following six ends.

McEwen added to the total with a successful draw for two as Saskatchewan lengthened their lead to 9-2.

The game was called after eight ends and Saskatchewan came out on top with a 9-3 victory.

Now Saskatchewan will face Quebec in their final pool matchup on Thursday afternoon, but despite the game not meaning anything to them in the standings, it still carries a lot of weight off the ice.

“Coach Laing had a really good quote and it stuck with me. Even this game when it got extended in the score. He was like, ‘No matter what happens with the scoreboard, you’re going to learn something tonight that will make a difference down the road.’ So that’s the same thing with Quebec tomorrow [Thursday]. We’re going to learn something about ourselves, something about the throws, about the ice conditions, that will extend into playoffs,” McEwen said.

Saskatchewan will take on Quebec at 2 p.m. Thursday. Playoffs will get underway on Friday at the Brandt Centre.