Saskatchewan government deciding what to do with new revenue from carbon pricing

Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Nov. 9, 2022. Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Nov. 9, 2022.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener