Regina man facing several charges after incident with gun
A Regina man is facing several charges after he was found to be in possession of a gun on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1200 block of Robinson Street just after 2 p.m. for a report of a firearms offence, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
According to police, a man had been walking on the street when a man on a bike began to chase him and appeared to be in possession of a gun.
Police found a man matching the description of the suspect at the intersection of Retallack Street and Dewdney Avenue. Police searched his belongings and found an airsoft gun.
The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.
He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I am running': Biden scrambles as pressure grows to abandon his campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race during a call with campaign staff on Wednesday and sought to reassure top Democrats on Capitol Hill that he is fit for reelection despite his shaky debate performance last week.
Is Greece's six-day work week an option in Canada? An expert weighs in
As some Canadian companies explore offering staff a four-day work week, experts are watching Greece's move closely and suggest it could work in Canada.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
Hudson's Bay Co. to purchase U.S. department store Neiman Marcus: reports
Hudson's Bay Co. has reached a deal to buy luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, according to media reports.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
DEVELOPING Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Trudeau focused on governing, fighting right-wing populism following byelection loss
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’
The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.
-
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
-
'It was empty': Co-op stores deal with cyberattack affecting supply
Shoppers who frequent Co-op stores in Saskatoon and the area may have to shop around to get what they need because of limited supply due to a cyberattack.
Winnipeg
-
City employee living wage increases comes with $3M price tag
In order to pay what some advocates consider a living wage, a new report says the City of Winnipeg would have to spend more than $3 million more per year.
-
Manitoba First Nation uncovers 187 anomalies at former residential school
A search of the grounds of a former residential school in northern Manitoba has uncovered 187 anomalies, according to First Nation leaders.
-
Arson at Winnipeg townhouse leaves one dead; one injured
An arson at a townhouse in Winnipeg last month has left one woman dead and a man with life-altering injuries.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert man asked 15-year-old girls to have sex with him, punched 14-year-old boy: RCMP
The RCMP are searching for a man they say asked two 15-year-old girls if they wanted to have sex with him and punched a 14-year-boy last Wednesday.
-
Federal funding 'will help' Alberta communities that lost jobs in shift away from coal
Ottawa on Wednesday pledged more than $39 million through two federal initiatives to help Alberta communities shift from using coal as an economic driver to other industries.
-
Some parents turning to 'dumb phones' for their kids
Some local parents are resisting the pressure to give their kids smartphones and encouraging others to do the same for the health and social benefits.
Calgary
-
'It's a lot to digest': Calgary man wins $66M on Lotto 6-49 draw
A Calgary man is $66 million richer after claiming a Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
-
WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says its operations have 'stabilized' after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians.
-
Calgary remains in 'recovery mode'; outdoor water restrictions still in place
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says while indoor water use has returned to normal, city officials aren't yet ready to lift outdoor restrictions.
Lethbridge
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Toronto
-
Protesters clear UofT encampment ahead of 6 p.m. deadline: 'We are leaving on our terms'
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been occupying King's College Circle for more than 60 days have moved out ahead of a 6 p.m. deadline set by the court to vacate the encampment.
-
'You need to be a little more humane to people:' Stranded mom speaks out about WestJet travel ordeal
Mosetta Ferguson says she saved up for more than a year to take her first trip to Canada to visit her daughter, a trip she says was wonderful until her flight home was cancelled as a result of a strike involving WestJet mechanics that stranded thousands of people over the long weekend.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by streetcar in Parkdale: paramedics
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a streetcar in Parkdale, Toronto paramedics say.
Ottawa
-
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
-
Tensions rise as hundreds evicted from Ottawa apartment building
Tensions are rising as furniture piles up outside an Ottawa apartment building on Richmond Road, where tenants are receiving eviction notices to vacate for renovations.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman in the eye of the storm as Hurricane Beryl hits Jamaica
In Jamaica, people were shopping for essentials and fishermen were bringing boats back to shore as they braced for the worst ahead of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
Vancouver
-
'Rotten eggs': City investigating smelly SkyTrain station
Regular SkyTrain users have noticed a foul-smelling stench that appears to come and go, especially at Burrard Station.
-
Vancouver club's licence suspended for 'egregious' over-capacity NYE event
A Vancouver nightclub has had its liquor licence suspended for seven days due to an "egregious' and "intentional" instance of exceeding capacity limits last New Year's Eve, a decision from the provincial regulator says.
-
Orphaned B.C. otter pup thriving but unlikely to return to wild
An orphaned sea otter pup rescued in critical condition in British Columbia last month is thriving under 24-hour care, but a veterinarian at the rescue facility says it's unlikely she will ever be able to return to the wild.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island
Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
-
Orphaned B.C. otter pup thriving but unlikely to return to wild
An orphaned sea otter pup rescued in critical condition in British Columbia last month is thriving under 24-hour care, but a veterinarian at the rescue facility says it's unlikely she will ever be able to return to the wild.
Kelowna
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
London
-
Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
World juniors players pre-trial proceedings continue in London
The sexual assault case involving five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was back in court as the trial date draws near. The pre-trial was dealt with this afternoon via zoom at the London courthouse, however a ban on publication was placed any issues discussed during the proceedings.
-
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
Kitchener
-
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
-
Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
-
Cargill and union reach settlement agreement as strike enters second month
Progress has been made in the ongoing strike at the Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont., as the union representing workers announced Tuesday they reached a new recommended memorandum of settlement with the company.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyers spar over what constitutes nuclear mine waste in Elliot Lake, Ont.
A federal court hearing Wednesday saw lawyers for Elliot Lake homeowners and the Attorney General of Canada argue over the definition of nuclear mine waste.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Sault man charged with assault after allegedly throwing hypodermic needle
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between neighbours on Tuesday in the Sault.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
-
Category 5 Beryl: A record-setting and deadly hurricane
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a rare and dangerous start. Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane on record for the Atlantic, developing as a result of primed conditions that favour a very active hurricane season.
-
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
N.L.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
A wildfire evacuation order in central Labrador ended Wednesday, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.