Regina man facing several charges after incident with gun

A Regina man is facing several charges after he was found to be in possession of a gun on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1200 block of Robinson Street just after 2 p.m. for a report of a firearms offence, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

According to police, a man had been walking on the street when a man on a bike began to chase him and appeared to be in possession of a gun.

Police found a man matching the description of the suspect at the intersection of Retallack Street and Dewdney Avenue. Police searched his belongings and found an airsoft gun.

The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.