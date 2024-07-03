REGINA
    Regina man facing several charges after incident with gun

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo.
    A Regina man is facing several charges after he was found to be in possession of a gun on Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1200 block of Robinson Street just after 2 p.m. for a report of a firearms offence, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    According to police, a man had been walking on the street when a man on a bike began to chase him and appeared to be in possession of a gun.

    Police found a man matching the description of the suspect at the intersection of Retallack Street and Dewdney Avenue. Police searched his belongings and found an airsoft gun.

    The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

    He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

