Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in place for much of Sask.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warning are in place for much of central and southeastern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Before 4 p.m., severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the Rural Municipalities (R.Ms) of Abernethy, Connaught, Kinistino, Lajord, Lipton, North Qu’Appelle, Paddockwood, Tullymet and Willow Creek.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

As well, there are several thunderstorm watches in effect for central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford, and Humboldt.

While there are currently no alerts in place for Regina itself, there are numerous thunderstorm watches surrounding it, including Craven and Weyburn.

Several thunderstorm watches and warnings were in place on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

Current watches and warnings are available on ECCC’s website. https://weather.gc.ca/